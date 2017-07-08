SHOWCASE-Tennis-Roger Federer v Mischa Zverev - 2017 record

July 8 (Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Mischa Zverev of Germany ahead of their third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-ROGER FEDERER (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2 in the second round

Halle: beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-3 in the final

Stuttgart: lost to Tommy Haas (Germany) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 in the second round

Miami: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 in the final

Indian Wells: beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-5 in the final

Dubai: lost to Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5)

Australian Open: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the final

27-MISCHA ZVEREV (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-2 2-6 3-6 6-4 in the second round

Eastbourne: lost to Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-3 6-2 in the second round

Halle: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7-6(4) 6-4 in the second round

Stuttgart: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-7(2) 7-6(4) 7-5 in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Stefano Napolitano (Italy) 4-6 7-5 6-2 6-2 in the first round

Geneva: lost to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the final

Rome: lost to Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-6(7) 6-4 in the first round

Madrid: lost to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 7-6(5) in the first round

Munich: lost to Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-2 6-1 in the second round

Barcelona: lost to Daniel Evans (Britain) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Monte Carlo: lost to Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(3) 6-3 in the first round

Marrakech: lost to Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Miami: lost to Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Indian Wells: lost to Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-1 6-4 in the third round

Acapulco: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-4 6-4 in the first round

Rotterdam: lost to Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 in the first round

Montpellier: lost to Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-4 6-3 in the first round

Australian Open: lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-1 7-5 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Sydney: lost to Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in the second round

Brisbane: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-1 6-1 in the second round (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)