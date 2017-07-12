FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Tennis: Gilles Muller vs Marin Cilic - player profiles
July 12, 2017 / 3:25 AM / a month ago

Tennis: Gilles Muller vs Marin Cilic - player profiles

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 7, 2017 Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates winning his third round match against USA’s Steve JohnsonStefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Marin Cilic of Croatia ahead of their quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

16-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)

The veteran left-hander is bidding to reach his first grand slam semi-final on his 37th appearance at a major. The 34-year-old pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when he beat Rafael Nadal to reach the quarter-finals, but he has never won consecutive matches against top 10 players at a grand slam. His win over fourth seed Nadal ended a 10-match losing streak against top 10 players at the majors, but he has lost both of his previous encounters with Cilic, including on grass at London's Queen's Club last month.

7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

Cilic is bidding to reach his fourth grand slam semi-final, but his first at Wimbledon. The seventh seed has not dropped a set so far at this year's championships and has an impressive record against left-handed opposition at the majors, winning 12 matches and losing once. His solitary defeat came against Rafael Nadal in the last 16 of the Australian Open in 2011. The 28-year-old will be looking to banish painful memories from last year's quarter-final at SW19, when he squandered a two-set lead and three match points against Roger Federer.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

