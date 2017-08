Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the first round match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik

REUTERS - Following are key statistics from Briton Andy Murray's 6-1 6-4 6-2 first-round victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-Murray Bublik

Aces 3 15

Double faults 2 12

Break points won 5/12 0/6

Winners 29 33

Net points won 29/37 16/35

Unforced errors 10 35

Total points won 100 69

Match time: One hour and 43 minutes