FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report

1 Min Read

Australia's Samantha Stosur reacts during a news conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2017.Edgar Su

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.

The 33-year-old was hampered by the injury during her fourth round loss to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Stosur returned to Australia for treatment for what was initially thought to be a soft tissue injury but tests revealed the stress fractures, News Ltd media said.

The world number 34 has already withdrawn from the June 23-July 1 Eastbourne tournament, which she had entered to prepare for the grasscourt grand slam, the report said.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.