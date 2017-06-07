FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 2 months ago

Petra Kvitova to play Connecticut Open

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her first round match against USA's Julia BoserupReuters / Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Petra Kvitova will compete in the Connecticut Open in August as she continues her comeback from injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion has said.

Kvitova is returning from a five-month break after she was stabbed in her playing hand by a burglar in December. She was knocked out of the French Open in the second round.

"Now that I've been given the green light by my doctor I can finally plan my schedule so it's great to start by confirming one of my favourite tournaments of the year," she said.

"I always look forward to being back in New Haven but it will be extra special this year after all the support I have received from the amazing fans there."

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska will also return to the tournament to be held from Aug. 18-26 Yale Tennis Center.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

