Tokyo Electric says Canada's Cameco seeks $682 mln in damages
December 19, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 2 days ago

Tokyo Electric says Canada's Cameco seeks $682 mln in damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco):

* Says Canadian uranium producer Cameco is seeking $681.9 million in damages during an arbitration procedure after Tepco had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the Canadian firm in January

* Cameco, which filed for an arbitration in May on the matter, presented the damages amount in a document, Tepco says

* Says it sees no impact from the arbitration to its earnings at the moment (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

