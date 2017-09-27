FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terveystalo sets share price for 1.25 bln euro listing
September 27, 2017

Terveystalo sets share price for 1.25 bln euro listing

HELSINKI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest healthcare company Terveystalo set a share price of 9.76 euros on Wednesday for its upcoming share listing, valuing the firm at around 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

The company, which operates about 180 private clinics across Finland, offering services such as occupational healthcare, said Finnish pension funds and other institutional investors had committed to taking a stake of around 36 percent.

Terveystalo’s main owner, Swedish private equity firm EQT, is expected to keep a 15.8 percent stake after the listing.

EQT currently owns 79.7 percent of the company’s shares.

The subscription period starts on September 28 with trading expected to begin on the Helsinki bourse’s pre-list on October 11 and on the main list on October 13.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

