Tesco computer glitch hits home deliveries, orders cancelled

June 20 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.

"We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" Tesco said on Twitter after customers complained via social media about cancellations and delays to deliveries.

Tesco, which was not immediately available for comment, added on Twitter that it was working to resolve the issue and it was confident the problem would be fixed soon.

Customers were offered a 10 pound ($12.66) voucher as compensation and were asked to re-arrange their deliveries online, the BBC reported. ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)