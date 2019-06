FILE PHOTO: A Tesco supermarket is seen, in west London, Britain on September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it could grow its business in Thailand by opening 750 new convenience stores in the medium term.

The group currently trades from 1,583 convenience stores in the Asian country.

The possible store expansion was detailed at the group’s Capital Markets Day presentation to analysts and investors, which is focusing on “untapped value opportunities”.