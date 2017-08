LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed a shake-up of its customer service operation that will see its Cardiff centre close, with 1,100 jobs affected, it said on Wednesday.

The firm said it was consolidating its Customer Engagement Centres into a single expanded operation in Dundee, Scotland, where 250 new roles would be created. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)