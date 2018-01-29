FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Chile open to increasing SQM lithium quota to satisfy Tesla -Corfo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chile is open to negotiating an additional quota of lithium for local miner SQM to meet potential additional demand from U.S. electric car-maker Tesla, Eduardo Bitran, head of Chilean development agency Corfo, told Reuters on Monday.

Bitran said Tesla and SQM were “exploring” opportunities after Tesla expressed interest in buying “important volumes” of lithium hydroxide, a key ingredient in the batteries used in electric vehicles, from SQM. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

