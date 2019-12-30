Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans in just under a year

A Tesla sign is seen on the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker before a delivery ceremony in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, setting a record for global automakers in China, and said it would ramp up deliveries from next month.

The U.S. electric vehicle maker marked the start with an event on Monday where 15 Tesla employees received cars they had purchased, one who whom took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend after receiving his new set of wheels.

The China-made Model 3 sedans are priced 355,800 yuan ($50,000) before subsidies.

In comparison, its imported Model 3 vehicles start at 439,000 yuan for the longer-range version and the standard range plus model costs under $40,000 in the United States.

The Shanghai plant, up and running in 357 days, is part of Tesla’s plans to bolster its presence in the world’s biggest car market and minimise the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The automaker, which previously imported all the cars it sold in China, had said it wanted to start deliveries from the Shanghai plant before the Lunar New Year beginning on Jan. 25.

“From now onwards China-made Model 3 vehicles will start running on China’s large streets and small lanes,” Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said at the delivery ceremony which was attended by employees and Shanghai government officials.

China General Manager for the Silicon Valley carmaker Wang Hao said Tesla plans to ramp up Model 3 deliveries in January.

The Chinese government has been supportive of the factory, the first wholly foreign-owned car plant and a reflection of Beijing’s broader shift to open up its auto market.