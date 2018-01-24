U.S. auto regulator probes Tesla ‘Autopilot’ crash -source

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is sending investigators to examine the crash of a Tesla Inc vehicle apparently traveling in semi-autonomous mode and a fire truck in California, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The move follows a separate announcement on Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board that it was sending two investigators to the scene to conduct a “field investigation” to examine both driver and vehicle factors in Monday’s accident in which the driver said the vehicle was operating in “Autopilot” mode.

Tesla declined to comment on Wednesday on the new probe. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)