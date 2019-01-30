Correction: Tesla sees profit in every quarter of 2019, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: A driver recharges the battery of his Tesla car at a Tesla Super Charging station in a petrol station on the highway in Sailly-Flibeaucourt, France, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Corrects to say shares fell, not rose in headline) Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it was optimistic it could make a first quarter profit and expected to generate a profit and positive free cash flow consistently beyond the first quarter as it ramps up production of its Model 3 sedan.

The electric car maker reported a smaller fourth-quarter profit compared with the previous three months and said Model 3 production volume in California should reach 7,000 units per week by the end of the year.

The company said it made a net profit of $139.5 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a $311.5 million profit in the third quarter, when it benefited from regulatory credits.

Shares of the company fell nearly 3 percent as Tesla missed analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit. Excluding items, Tesla earned $1.93 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla also said its optimistic target was to achieve a very small GAAP net income in the first quarter.

The company said, barring unexpected challenges with Gigafactory Shanghai, it was targeting annualized Model 3 output of more than 500,000 units sometime between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020.