Tesla shifts to Intel from Nvidia for infotainment - Bloomberg
#Technology News
September 26, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 21 days ago

Tesla shifts to Intel from Nvidia for infotainment - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The giant information and entertainment screens in Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) cars will now be powered by chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) after the electric carmaker replaced Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) for that function, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla's Model 3 and new versions of its other cars will get the new Intel processing modules, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2xDE99y)

Tesla and Intel declined to comment and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru

