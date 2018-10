(Reuters) - Tesla Inc produced 53,000 Model 3 sedans in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Electrek reported here on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen at a parking lot in Richmond, California, U.S., June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

The company said in August it would produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the quarter, and said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times in July.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.