2 months ago
Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
#Technology News
June 21, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 2 months ago

Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months

Subrat Patnaik

1 Min Read

A Tesla store is shown at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, U.S., April 28, 2017.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.

"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change," a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

"Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all," Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. "I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!"

Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman said.

Karpathy, who most recently worked as a research scientist at OpenAI, will directly report to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Karpathy will work closely with Jim Keller, who now has overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software, she added.

Electrek.co website earlier reported Lattner's exit.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

