March 8, 2018 / 11:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz has left the company for personal reasons, the electric car maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Branderiz had joined Tesla in October 2016 after a six-year stint at SunPower Corp.

The news comes at a time when ISS and Glass Lewis, two influential proxy advisory firms, are recommending that Tesla shareholders vote against a proposal to give CEO Elon Musk a $2.6 billion performance-based stock option grant.

Shares of the Silicon Valley company were down 1.5 percent at $324 in after-hours trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

