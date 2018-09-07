Tesla chief accountant resigns one month after joining

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned on Tuesday, citing discomfort with the level of public attention in the company and pace of work just a month after he joined the electric car maker.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting,” the company quoted Morton as saying in a filing.

Tesla shares deepened losses to more than 5 percent after the release.