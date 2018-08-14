FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 1:26 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday he was working with Silver Lake Partners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for financial advice on his proposal to take the electric car company private.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk takes the stage to speak at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I’m excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private,” Musk said in a tweet.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
