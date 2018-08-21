FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Morgan Stanley stops research coverage of Tesla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brokerage Morgan Stanley has halted equity coverage on Tesla Inc, potentially a sign the U.S. bank may be doing business directly with the electric carmaker as it explores options to go private.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Goldman Sachs dropped its coverage of Tesla last week shortly before confirming it was acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Morgan Stanley’s website showed Tesla had been moved to “Not Rated” from “Equal-weight” on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

