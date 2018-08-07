FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
August 7, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Saudi sovereign fund PIF has bought a below five percent stake in Tesla: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has bought a minority stake in Tesla at just below 5 percent, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks near a logo of Tesla outside its China headquarters at China Central Mall in Beijing, China July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

PIF did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comment, while Tesla declined to comment. The source declined to be identified because the stake purchase is not public.

PIF, one the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds with $250 billion in assets, also has a stake in Uber as it has identified technology as a key area for investment.

The Financial Times reported the stake purchase earlier.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, additional reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
