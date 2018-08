NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) were halted for news pending on Tuesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier tweeted he was considering taking the company private at $420 a share.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk speaks at a Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tesla shares were last up 7.4 percent at $367.25.