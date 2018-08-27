Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany-listed shares in Tesla fell more than 3 percent in early deals on the Tradegate exchange on Monday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk called off his bid to take the company private.

A Tesla electric car supercharger station is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Musk said late on Friday he would heed shareholder concerns and no longer pursue a $72 billion deal to take the luxury electric carmaker private, abandoning an idea that stunned investors and drew regulatory scrutiny.

Tesla shares have been trading well below their level on Aug. 7 when they rallied after Musk announced on Twitter he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 a share, saying funding for the deal was “secured”.

Musk and Tesla face a series of investor lawsuits and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the factual accuracy of Musk’s tweet.