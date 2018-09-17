Musk says Tesla has gone from "production hell" to "delivery logistics hell"

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Sunday acknowledged that the company was facing more logistical problems now than production delays, in response to a customer complaint on delivery delay.

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla, at Hawthorne, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

“Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly,” Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla’s ability to deliver on production targets has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company has been working to iron out production bumps after failing to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedans.

Musk said last week the company would eliminate some color options for its electric cars to streamline production.