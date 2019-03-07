Tesla CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's security clearance is being reviewed by the Pentagon after the billionaire smoked marijuana on a California comedian's podcast in September, Bloomberg reported here on Thursday, citing a U.S. official.

Musk has security clearance as SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the U.S. government.

The electric carmaker’s shares pared gains following the report.

Musk provoked a Twitter storm by smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan in September. He was filmed smoking pot, drinking whiskey and wielding a sword on the show.

Tesla, SpaceX and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.