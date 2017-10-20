FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tesla raises borrowing capacity for car leases to $1.1 bln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 20, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Tesla raises borrowing capacity for car leases to $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Gives details on how company will use borrowing)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it has increased its borrowing capacity for a car lease program to $1.1 billion from $600 million.

The move comes as the electric car maker spends heavily to fix production bottlenecks of its new Model 3 sedan.

The company increased the borrowing capacity under certain warehouse agreements, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2yx2P58) A spokesman said it was related to Tesla's car lease program.

In August, Tesla said it would raise about $1.5 billion through its first-ever offering of junk bonds as it seeks fresh sources of cash to ramp up production of its new Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
