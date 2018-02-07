FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 7, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Tesla Inc expected to post a loss of $3.12 a share - summary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - * Tesla Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results. * The Palo Alto, California-based company is expected to report a 43.6 percent increase in revenue to $3.28 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 18 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. * The analyst mean estimate for Tesla Inc is for a loss of $3.12 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 69 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 8 “hold” and 9 “sell” or “strong sell.” * The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Tesla at 2.12 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.58 percent. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Tesla Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 04:18 p.m. GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.