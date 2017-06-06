FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 2 months ago

Tesla shareholder vote against annual reelection of directors

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said its investors approved all five of its proposals, including one that shot down a move to make its directors stand for reelection each year, at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds had urged fellow Tesla shareholders to vote for a proposal aimed at the declassification of the company's board, arguing that "annual accountability can lead to increased company performance." (bit.ly/2rUhocK) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

