Tesla to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
December 27, 2017 / 4:35 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Tesla to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will build a pickup truck soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

A sign is seen outside Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk wrote in a Twitter post. bit.ly/2l1A1JJ

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, Reuters reported in June.

The electric vehicle maker first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a “master plan” to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sport utility vehicle.

Musk had said in April that the pickup truck would be unveiled within 18 to 24 months.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

