FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks -WSJ
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 7, 2017 / 1:37 PM / a day ago

Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch, which makes Budweiser beers, has reserved 40 of Tesla Inc’s all-electric Semi trucks as it seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

This could the biggest order Tesla has received for its electric trucks, which are scheduled for rollout in 2019.

The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV plans to use the trucks for shipments to wholesalers within 150 to 200 miles of its brewery locations — well within the 500-mile range that was promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2j40eK1)

The brewing company has not finalized yet whether to buy the vehicles outright or lease them, James Sembrot, the company’s senior director of logistics strategy told the Journal.

Last month, Tesla received orders for its electric trucks from high profile companies such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and fleet operator J.B. Hunt.

Germany-based Deutsche Post AG’s DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada’s largest fleet management companies, also pre-ordered Tesla’s electric trucks last month to test on limited routes. Anheuser-Busch and Tesla were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.