Black boxes from Ethiopia crash to be sent overseas - Ethiopian Airlines

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday will be sent overseas for analysis because there is not capacity in the country to do it, an Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said on Wednesday.

“There is no capacity here so the black box will be sent elsewhere for analysis,” the spokesman said.

The crash on Sunday of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX passenger jet killed all 157 people onboard.

The black boxes - the voice and data recorders - were recovered from the crash site, 60 km (40 miles) outside Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Monday.

It is not yet clear where the black boxes will be taken. The spokesman said: “The investigation team will decide where.”