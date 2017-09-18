FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva Pharma to sell some women's health assets for $1.38 bln
Sections
Featured
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a month ago

Teva Pharma to sell some women's health assets for $1.38 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday it would sell some assets in its women’s health business for $1.38 billion in two separate transactions.

Israel-based Teva will use proceeds from these sales, along with those from its recently announced sale of contraceptive brand Paragard, to repay debt, the company said.

Teva last week said it would sell Paragard to a unit of Cooper Companies Inc for $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.