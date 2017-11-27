Teva Pharm restructures, shakes up senior management

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Monday it was shaking up its leadership and restructuring its organization to address external pressures and internal inefficiencies.

A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva is seen in Jerusalem March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files

The company said it would combine its two separate global groups for generics and specialty medicines into one commercial organization. Former Generic R&D and Specialty R&D organizations will be combined into one global group, as well.

It said Chief Scientific Officer Michael Hayden, head of global specialty medicines Rob Koremans and Dipankar Bhattacharjee, head of the global generic medicines group, would retire at the end of the year.

Teva said Michael McClellan was appointed as permanent chief financial officer.