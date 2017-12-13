Teva Pharm to unveil restructuring plan on Thursday - report

TEL AVIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will unveil a restructuring plan on Thursday that will include layoffs, the Calcalist financial news website said on Wednesday.

The plan includes closing its research and development centre in the coastal city of Netanya, selling its logistics centre in Shoham and laying off a third of its 6,800 workers in Israel, Calcalist said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for Teva declined to comment.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drug maker, employs more than 56,000 people. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the firm was considering cutting up to 10,000 jobs to reduce costs by $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the next two years.

Teva said on Tuesday that Yitzhak Peterburg, who previously served as the company’s chairman and interim CEO, had resigned from its board, effective immediately.

Saddled with nearly $35 billion in debt since acquiring Allergan’s Actavis generic drug business for $40.5 billion, Teva witnessed a series of changes after Kare Schultz joined the company on Nov. 1 as its new chief executive.

Schultz ousted top division heads last month and said he would combine the firm’s generic and specialty drug businesses. He had also said the company was working on a detailed restructuring plan to be unveiled in mid-December. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Edmund Blair)