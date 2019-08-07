Israel's Teva Pharm profit falls less than expected

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Files

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday and said its chief financial officer was leaving the company.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 60 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the April-June quarter, down from 78 cents a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8% to $4.34 billion mainly due to generic competition to its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and lower revenues from cholesterol treatment Treanda.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 57 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.25 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

“We are on track to achieve the targets of our two-year restructuring plan and based on our good results for the first half of the year we are reaffirming our full year guidance,” Chief Executive Kare Schultz said.

For 2019, the company had forecast adjusted EPS of $2.20-$2.50 and revenue of $17.0-$17.4 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.37 on revenue of $17.14 billion.

Teva said Michael McClellan had decided to step down as CFO due to personal reasons requiring him to be located near his family. Teva has begun a search for a new CFO and McClellan is expected to remain in his role until after the group’s third quarter results.

Teva had legal settlements and loss contingencies of $646 million in the quarter. These mainly related to an $85 million settlement paid in litigation brought by the Oklahoma attorney general and an estimated provision made for certain other opioid cases they may settle in the future.