After El Paso shooting, Mexico to take legal actions to protect Mexicans in U.S. - official

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that Mexico will take legal actions to protect its citizens in the United States, following a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead, including three Mexicans.

“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted on Twitter.

Ebrard said he would provide further details at a news conference on Sunday afternoon in Mexico City.

He also said the number of Mexicans who were injured in the attack has risen to nine.