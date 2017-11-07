FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Church shooter killed himself after vehicle chase, sheriff tells CBS
#Top News
November 6, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in a day

Church shooter killed himself after vehicle chase, sheriff tells CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The man who killed at least 26 people in a Baptist church in a rural Texas town on Sunday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News in an interview on Monday morning.

A Comal County SheriffÕs office vehicle is stopped in front of the residence of Texas church shooting suspect Devin Kelley in New Braunfels, Texas, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Tackitt said gunfire was exchanged between the gunman and two armed citizens during a vehicle chase after the shootings.

“There was some gunfire exchanged, I believe, on the roadway also, and then (the shooter’s vehicle) wrecked out,” said Tackitt. “At this time we believe that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he wrecked out.”

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
