Factbox - Children, extended family among U.S. church shooting victims

(Reuters) - An infant, a pregnant mother of five and three generations of one family were among the victims of a gunman who opened fire in a church in a rural Texas community on Sunday, killing 26 people.

Bryan Holcombe and his wife Karla Plain Holcombe, victims of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. are seen in this photo obtained November 6, 2017. Social media/Handout via REUTERS.

The attack ranks as the fifth deadliest by a single gunman in the United States.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about the victims:

HOLCOMBE FAMILY

John Bryan Holcombe, 60, an associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where the shooting took place, and his wife, Karla Plain Holcombe, 58, were killed.

Bryan and Karla’s son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36, and his year-old daughter, Noah Holcombe.

Another son, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36, who was pregnant, died along with her unborn child and her children Emily Rose Hill, 11, Gregory Lynn Hill, 13, and Megan Gail Hill, 9.

JOANN LOOKINGBILL WARD

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30, her two daughters, Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5, and Emily Garcia, 7 were killed.

During the attack, Ward was “shielding (her) babies from the shooter,” Vonda Greek Smith, a friend, wrote on Facebook.

Joann’s 5-year-old son Ryland was shot five times and flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio where he underwent surgery. Her 9-year-old daughter, Rihanna, survived.

ANNABELLE RENAE POMEROY

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14, daughter of Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist, was killed. He and his wife Sherri were out of town at the time of the shooting.

Annabelle’s uncle, Scott Pomeroy, wrote on Facebook, “Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more.”

RICARDO CARDONA RODRIGUEZ, THERESE SAGAN RODRIGUEZ

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64, and his wife Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66, were killed. The couple married in 2006 and were “amazing people” who loved their church and working in their garden, Ricardo’s daughter, Regina said.

She said the loss of their grandfather had deeply affected her five children. “The oldest ones, they are the ones that are taking it hard,” she told CNN.

LULA WOICINSKI WHITE

Lula Woicinski White, 71, was the gunman’s grandmother-in-law, CNN reported.

White’s niece Amy Backus wrote on Facebook, “I have no doubt where she is right now. She is in Heaven laying her crowns and jewels at the feet of Jesus and celebrating.”

Megan Hill, 9, a victim of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., is seen in this handout photo obtained November 8, 2017. Social media/Handout via REUTERS.

TARA E. MCNULTY

Tara E. McNulty, 33, was at the church with her two children. She died but her children survived, according to a GoFundMe page created by Amy Woodall who called McNulty, “a great employee.”

“She was conscientious, engaging, and always willing to do the little things. She was a sweet, kind and loving woman, mother and daughter and will be greatly missed by many,” Woodall wrote.

ROBERT MICHAEL CORRIGAN, SHANI LOUISE CORRIGAN

Robert Corrigan, 51, and his wife, Shani, 51, were among the victims.

“This is a huge tragedy, not only for the family, for this small town,” Renee Haley, director of Veterans Services for Clare County, said in a statement.

The couple, who graduated from Harrison High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, lived in Floresville, Texas, according to reports.

HALEY KRUEGER

Haley Krueger was “a beautiful, vibrant, 16 year old girl, and was excited about the bright future ahead of her. She loved babies, and had dreams of becoming a NICU nurse,” Tasha Niemann Wiatrek, a family friend, wrote on a GoFundMe page for Krueger.

“In her mother’s words, ‘Haley loved life and was the most dramatic person,'” Wiatrek wrote.

ROBERT SCOTT MARSHALL, KAREN SUE MARSHALL

Robert Scott Marshall, 56, and Karen Sue Marshall, 56, met while serving at North Carolina’s Seymour Johnson Air Force Base more than 32 years ago, his sister, Holly Hannum, told reporters.

“They lasted,” Hannum said. “They had kids, they travelled. They had a love that lasted over time.”

DENNIS NEIL JOHNSON, SR., SARA JOHNS JOHNSON

Dennis Neil Johnson Sr., 77, and his wife Sara Johns Johnson, 68, were among those killed.

“Found out my brother Dennis and Sara was found inside the church. God called them home together,” Dennis’ sister Sue Harris wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers. Please continue to pray for all who lost loved ones. I do find comfort knowing Dennis and Sara are with the Lord.”

KEITH ALLEN BRADEN

Keith Allen Braden, 62, died in the shooting. His wife, Debbie, survived and is recovering from three gunshot wounds, his brother, Bruce Braden, told ABC News.

PEGGY LYNN WARDEN

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56, was killed. Her grandson, Zachary Poston, had multiple gunshot wounds in his arms and legs, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Korri Scheel Stevens, Poston’s great aunt.