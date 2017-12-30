Gunman kills two at Houston garage, takes his own life

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A former worker at a Houston auto repair shop fatally shot two employees on Friday and then committed suicide, Houston police said.

“The two people he shot were found dead on the scene,” Houston homicide Detective D. Crowder said by telephone.

The gunmen fired on the two employees, exited the shop and killed himself in a nearby yard. The incident unfolded in a manner of minutes, police said.

The identities of the victims and the shooter have not been released.