April 24, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two police officers, civilian shot in Dallas - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot Inc (HD.N) store and a civilian was also shot in the incident, Dallas police said on Twitter.

Officials were searching for a suspect, according to the local CBS affiliate. Live television footage from the local Fox affiliate, KDFW, showed several police cars outside the Home Depot store.

Police said they did not know the condition of the civilian. One of the officers was taken to a local hospital, the CBS station said.

    Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone

