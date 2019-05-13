Ships now moving inbound on Houston Ship Channel: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Ships were moving inbound on Monday along the Houston Ship Channel after a Friday collision between a barge and deep-draft ship that spilled petrochemicals into the waterway closed ship traffic in both directions, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Two ships were waiting to exit while 56 were waiting to enter the 53-mile (85 km) waterway connecting the refining hubs of Houston and Texas City, Texas, to the Gulf of Mexico, the Coast Guard said.

Ships started moving outbound on Sunday. Barges along the channel could move in both directions, the Coast Guard said.

Vessel movement was continuing around the clock, according to the Coast Guard.

About 9,000 barrels of gasoline spilled into the water near Bayport, Texas, after a 755-foot (230-m) tanker collided with a Kirby Inland Marine tug boat towing two barges containing the fuel.

No injuries were reported from the collision. One barge was severely damaged and another capsized.

The damaged barge was removed by Sunday and salvage efforts on the capsized barge got underway.It was the second time in five years that a Kirby Corp operated vessel collided with a larger ship. In 2014, two Kirby-towed barges crossed in front of a container ship, and one was struck, spilling 4,000 barrels of marine fuel into the channel. The likely cause of that accident was the tow boat captain’s decision to cross the channel ahead of the container ship, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a 2015 report. Kirby later agreed to settle Clean Water Act civil charges by paying a $4.9 million penalty and making operating improvements.

A spokesman for the federal, state and local group to oversee the spill referred questions on details of the latest incident to Kirby. A Kirby spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest incident or the 2014 incident.