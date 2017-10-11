FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays
October 11, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 6 days ago

Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Textron’s aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

“We do not foresee an impact to the Hemisphere timeline,” said Rosa Lee Argotsinger, a spokeswoman for Textron Aviation by email. The Citation Hemisphere, which seats up to 19 passengers and a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,300 km) is slated for first flight in late 2019. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Grant McCool)

