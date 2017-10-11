UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays

(Adds context on engine delays to separate program)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Textron’s aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

“We do not foresee an impact to the Hemisphere timeline,” Rosa Lee Argotsinger, a spokeswoman for Textron Aviation, wrote in an email. The Citation Hemisphere, which seats up to 19 passengers and has a range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,300 km), is slated to make its first flight in late 2019.

Dassault Aviation SA said this week that its Falcon 5X business jet, which had already been delayed to 2020, would have to be postponed again, after Safran informed the French planemaker of performance issues with the high-pressure compressor.

Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Las Vegas the company was not yet considering alternatives to Safran’s fuel-efficient Silvercrest engine for the Falcon 5X. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Las Vegas; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)