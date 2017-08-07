FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Top tuna firm Thai Union Q2 profit drops on high raw material costs
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 5 days ago

Top tuna firm Thai Union Q2 profit drops on high raw material costs

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The world's largest canned tuna producer, Thai Union Pcl, on Monday said its second-quarter net profit dropped 7.6 percent from a year ago, hurt by higher raw material costs and a strong baht currency.

The firm reported a net profit of 1.41 billion baht ($42.37 million), below an average estimate of 1.59 billion baht from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

"Overall business has been mainly challenged by continued rising raw material prices and the appreciation of the Thai baht against major currencies," it said.

Thai Union, controlled by the Chansiri family - one of Thailand's richest, said tuna prices rose to a 4-year high to $1,900 per tonne, weighing on its branded and private labels.

However, it said it was satisfied with its results and cost control measures. ($1 = 33.28 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.