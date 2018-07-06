FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 6, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai divers find 'many bodies' in sunken tourist boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Divers in Thailand found “quite a lot of bodies” inside a tourist boat that capsized and sank off the coast of the southern island of Phuket, a deputy navy commander, Rear Admiral Chareonpol Kumrasee, told Reuters on Friday.

Thai Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a boat capsized off the tourist island of Phuket, Thailand, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sooppharoek Teepapan

The death toll reached 27, with 29 people missing, but the chances of survival for the missing were low, Chareonpol said.

The boat, called the Phoenix, was carrying 105 passengers, comprising 93 Chinese tourists and 12 Thai crew and tourist guides when it capsized, said officials. As many as 49 were rescued, while a search for the rest continues.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Chayut Setboonsarng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.