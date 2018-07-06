Thai divers find 'many bodies' in sunken tourist boat

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Divers in Thailand found “quite a lot of bodies” inside a tourist boat that capsized and sank off the coast of the southern island of Phuket, a deputy navy commander, Rear Admiral Chareonpol Kumrasee, told Reuters on Friday.

Thai Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a boat capsized off the tourist island of Phuket, Thailand, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sooppharoek Teepapan

The death toll reached 27, with 29 people missing, but the chances of survival for the missing were low, Chareonpol said.

The boat, called the Phoenix, was carrying 105 passengers, comprising 93 Chinese tourists and 12 Thai crew and tourist guides when it capsized, said officials. As many as 49 were rescued, while a search for the rest continues.