July 6, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai rescue diver dead after falling unconscious in cave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai rescuer has died after falling unconscious during part of an operation to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand.

Military personnel gather as they prepare to go in to Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Samarn Poonan, a former member of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit who was part of the rescue team in Chiang Rai, died on Thursday night after entering the cave to lay oxygen tanks along a potential exit route, the SEAL commander said.

Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Darren Schuettler

