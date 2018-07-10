Last five trapped in Thai cave will be brought out 'at the same time': rescue chief

BANGKOK/CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Police officers block a road leading to the Tham Luang cave complex, where members of a soccer team trapped are in a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at about 10:08 a.m. local time (0308 GMT).

“All five will be brought out at the same time today,” he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.