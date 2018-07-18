FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Thailand's cave boys leave hospital for first public appearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave left a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday for a news conference to be broadcast on national television, a Reuters witness said.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

Reporting by Vorasit Satienlerk; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Darren Schuettler

