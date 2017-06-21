Thai May auto sales rise 0.6 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858 Nov -15.3 64,771 Oct -10.7 60,634 Sep +2.7 63,516 Aug +2.6 63,609 Jul -0.4 60,635 Jun +9.5 66,049 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - May's sales were helped by improved economic conditions and launches of new car models, the FTI said in a statement. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017. - Annual domestic auto sales fell in 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)